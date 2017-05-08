CARSON, Calif — Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson responded to President Donald Trump’s conflicting statements on HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) funding.

“Trump’s divisive comments have yet again exposed his lack of respect for African Americans, our higher education and our historic role in this country.

He stood in the White House, which slaves built, and promised to continue the 1992 federal funding of low cost construction loans that helps build, repair and renovate HBCUs.

We take education very seriously and have always viewed it as the pathway to a better life. We are talking about respect for the historical buildings that represent hope and a future for those that America has oppressed.

Words have power and you can’t unring the bell. Author and poet, Maya Angelou, said, ‘When someone shows you who they are believe them; the first time.’

I am asking every organization and individual to stand up and denounce this racist and bigot for attacking the very institutions that have produced some of our greatest leaders.

How dare Trump play games with our history, and more importantly our future. This was not the first time, nor will it be the last time, that he threw crumbs to African Americans, only to quickly sweep them away.

Assemblymember Gipson is chair of the Assembly Democratic Caucus. He represents the 64th Assembly District which includes the cities and communities of Carson, Compton, Gardena, Harbor Gateway, Lynwood, North Long Beach, Rancho Dominguez, South L.A., Torrance, Watts/Willowbrook and Wilmington.