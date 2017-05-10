*Larry Blackmon and Cameo just came off of a residency show at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino and are preparing for the upcoming THIXOTIX Mother’s Day Show in San Pedro, CA this Saturday night. Blackmon explains his group’s longevity in an industry that has no pity for the old or the week.

Lawrence Ernest Blackmon (born May 24, 1956) is best known as the flashy, codpiece wearing front man to the classic rhythm and blues group Cameo. His signature singing style, along with the captivating sound of his music, has graced airways and stages since the group’s inception in 1974.

After more than 40 years in the music world, Cameo and its charismatic front man have seen a lot of changes, not only in music, but in the group’s structure. Starting with a 14 man super group, Blackmon has guided Cameo through countless personnel changes, all the while establishing himself as a solid force in the music industry helping to create some of music’s most iconic sounds. Some of these sounds being created fall well outside the traditional realm of soul and funk infused dance tunes, such as Outcast’s ‘Ms. Jackson’ upon which Blackmon performed the baseline.

Building on the new with what made him great in the past, Blackmon stays humble, stating …

“I am thankful that I am able to speak English, and not babble and not drool and have a smile on my face. I have had people leave me that I never thought would leave.”

Blackmon took the time to sit down with EURweb’s Lee Bailey in a candid interview where he discussed his past, his present and future as he still rocks that signature codpiece and prepares for Cameo’s next show, closing out Thixotix’s Mother’s Day Extravaganza at the Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro, California this Saturday, May 13.

Lee Bailey/EUR: Lets talk about this weekend’s event with Thixotix. Do you have any special plans or thoughts? With the Mother’s Day theme, do you do anything special? Or do you just do the Cameo thing?

Larry Blackmon/Cameo: We come and we do what it is we do. This is Cameo, and everybody understands that. We want to do what fits, but if we adjusted shows for every event that we played, maybe we’d forget somewhere down the line, what it is we really do. They understand what we do, and we want to accommodate that audience.

LB/EUR: Do you start off with the same song every time, or do you go by the venue or the crowd, or that day or what?

LB/Cameo: all those factors are taken into consideration, because one thing that we hate doing is just playing the same songs because those are the songs we play. We like to accommodate to the crowd that we are playing, and the region of the country, when was the last time we played there, and we do as much as vetting as possible, which is not very much, but it’s been working.

LB/EUR: I went to a George Clinton show back around Christmas (2016), and I was amazed to see a lot of white people, I mean people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and they (brought) even their children/grandchildren! I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Are you experiencing anything like that?

LB/Cameo: (Laughing) NO…No, and there is nothing wrong with that. One thing that I have experienced recently was the residency in Las Vegas and a lot of people did bring their kids. That was a great experience that I valued very much. I think that we are both very fortunate for being a part of this thing, even now.

And Larry Blackmon and Cameo will be part of the THIXOTIX 8th Annual Mother’s Day Fashion Show Extravaganza – “Thix In The City III” thing- this Saturday night (05-13-17). For tickets and/or more info, go to www.thixotix.com or call 310-493-6006. The Warner Grand Theater is located at 478 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA 90731.