*The “Captain Underpants” novels have been a fan favorite for over two decades and now the action has finally come to life.

The red carpet at the Los Angeles premier proved to be as animated as the beloved novel series. Stars such as Kevin Hart (“Central Intelligence”), Ed Helms (“The Hangover”) and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic energized the space while the story’s author, Dav Pilkey, beamed from ear to ear as he watched it all come together.

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” follows two fourth grade students, George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (“Thomas Middleditch”), and their super hero creation, Captain Underpants (“Ed Helms”). While on the carpet, the stars shared their memorable moments from the fourth grade.

“Becoming a teacher’s pet at the end of the year because I turned my grades around” was a pivotal point for comedian Kevin Hart’s fourth grade year while ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic shared that he was able to eat as many chicken nuggets that he could possibly imagine due to befriending the cafeteria ladies.

Comedian Tommy Davidson brought along his wife and son to enjoy the premier. He hesitantly shared the fourth grade experience that he remembers most:

“We put tacks in everybody seat and got in lots of trouble” shared Davidson as he turns to tell his son “don’t you ever do that.”

Ed Helms is not only the voice of the heroic title character, he also brings to life the story’s antagonist, the fun-hating Mr. Krupp. Great inspiration is necessary for a great performance and Helms attributes his performance to his former middle school teacher who Helms described as a very angry guy.

Other cast members include Jordan Peele (Get Out), Nick Kroll (Loving) and Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth).

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” hits theaters Friday, June 2.

Check out our exclusive interviews above.