“Love & Hip Hop” star Cardi B says she is OVER all of the industry fakeness, and to stress her point, she ranted about her tragic Hollywood life in a drunken video that she shared on social media.

The grammatically challenged rapper/reality star aired out her frustrations in an Instagram Live video while in Dubai. She recently received a wave of criticism over what many are calling her unearned BET Award nomination. In her IG video chat, Cardi says people who didn’t “f*ck with her” when she was a stripper now want to be all up in her face.

Cardi also noted that artists she used to look up to are fake and wack, including rapper Trina.

She’s also not feeling that fact that in order to get ahead in the game, she has to learn how to censor herself. Cardi feels that since she became famous for speaking her mind, it’s frustrating that she can’t express herself in fear of insulting someone, or retribution.

“People are forcing me to be fake and I’m not a fake b*tch,” she said, adding: “I’m a prisoner to the fame. I’m making so much money and I’m mad f*cking miserable.”

She also seemed to address whatever lame issues she has with Nicki Minja.

Nicki disses Cardi through a song collaboration with Katy Perry titled “Swish Swish,” that will be featured on Perry’s upcoming “Witness” album, which drops June 9.

The lyrics: “Silly rap beefs just get me more checks. My life is a movie, I’m never off set, Me and my amigos (no, not Offset).”

Offset is one of the members of the hip-hop group Migos, and he’s dating Cardi.

In her emotional Instagram video, the 24-year-old New York native states: “It’s so crazy how these bi-––s and these ni—s that I looked up to, they trying to crush my man,” she said. “I’m so disappointed and hurt.”

Take a listen to her rant below: