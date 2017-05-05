*Last year, we saw Superman face off against Batman on the big screen, and Wonder Woman’s up this summer, but soon you’ll get to see a battle between the Man of Steel and the Ku Klux Klan at your neighborhood multiplex!

A live action adaptation of Rick Bower’s non-fiction book Superman Versus the Ku Klux Klan: The True Story of How the Iconic Superhero Battled the Men of Hate is being developed by Lotus Entertainment, Paperchase Films, and writer Marco Vicini.

The book covers a 1946 Superman radio serial where the Last Son of Krypton fights a very thinly-veiled version of the KKK.

“Fighting the forces of evil with brain over brawn, artists taking down bullies and the poor of a good piece of content, it’s a real case of truth being cooler than fiction,” said producer Marc Rosen. “We’re excited to develop the thriller elements of the film in the vein of The Departed and Mississippi Burning.

