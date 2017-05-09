*Carmelo Anthony is reportedly hoping for reconciliation with his estranged wife LaLa Anthony, and fans are chiming in about it.

The NBA baller has been stalking LaLa’s Instagram page since news hit last month that they were separating. As you know, Melo allegedly cheated on LaLa and also got another woman pregnant.

He would respond to his infidelity by noting that: “She’s married, I’m not.” According to folks close to him, that’s how he would justify putting it down for jumpoffs.

Multiple sources tell Page Six that Melo would often hook up with women while he was on the road with the New York Knicks during his nearly seven-year marriage to LaLa.

One source said: “His attitude is that all professional athletes do it, and many of them do. La La has put up with a lot. She knew it was going on, but I guess this time she’s had enough.”

Over the weekend, LaLa posted a picture of herself and their 10-year-old son Kiyan Anthony on Instagram on the red carpet at VH1’s “Dear Mama” event with the caption: ”He’s the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside #myoneandonly #myeverything #vh1 #dearmama (gold foil in my hair and I loved it)”

Carmelo took to the comments section to respond, “Love y’all.” Hmph.

Fans caught wind of his comment and replied with varied reactions, see their comments below.

Meanwhile, while on the carpet at the “Dear Mama” event, LaLa spoke out for the first time about how she’s dealing with the break-up of her marriage.

“My family. My family is my strength,” she said. “My family and God is my strength. That’s where I’ve always found my strength my entire life, so now would be no different.”

She also revealed her plans for Mother’s Day:

“I just want to be with my mom and my son, and just kind of keep it low key: watch movies, eat good food, listen to music. It’s all about just being around family for us.”

Do you think LaLa should give Melo another chance?

