*Carmelo and La La Anthony were spotted together amidst their split to celebrate Mother’s Day together with their 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

TMZ caught the family heading into New York sushi spot Neta, with ‘Melo and La La walking in together without drama.

Both are reportedly committed to co-parenting Kiya through the split, the website reported. Neither has filed for divorce yet, but sources say that’s a certainty.

The New York Knicks star would not answer pap questions about his NBA future.

Afterward, the trio hit up a frozen yogurt spot, according to TMZ.