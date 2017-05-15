Carmelo, La La and Kiyan Anthony (TMZ)

Carmelo, La La and Kiyan Anthony (TMZ)

*Carmelo and La La Anthony were spotted together amidst their split to celebrate Mother’s Day together with their 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

TMZ caught the family heading into New York sushi spot Neta, with ‘Melo and La La walking in together without drama.

Both are reportedly committed to co-parenting Kiya through the split, the website reported. Neither has filed for divorce yet, but sources say that’s a certainty.

The New York Knicks star would not answer pap questions about his NBA future.

Afterward, the trio hit up a frozen yogurt spot, according to TMZ.





Previous ArticleLudacris, Vanessa Hudgens to Host 2017 Billboard Music Awards
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind