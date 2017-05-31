*Janelle Monae is headed to a major streaming service, while Gabrielle Union is joining forces with producer Will Packer for the big screen, reports Deadline.

Monae and Juno Temple have signed on for lead roles in an episode of Philip K. Dick’s sci-fi anthology series “Electric Dreams,” to air in the U.S. on Amazon Prime.

The show from Ronald D. Moore, Michael Dinner, Bryan Cranston and Sony Pictures TV is based on short stories by the award-winning novelist. Temple and Monae will lead the “Autofac” episode. Despite society and the world as we know it having collapsed, a massive, automatic product-manufacturing factory continues to operate according to the principles of consumerism – humans consume products to be happy, and in order to consume continuously, they must be denied freedom of choice and free will. When a small band of rebels decide to shut down the factory, they discover they may actually be the perfect consumers after all.

Temple will play Emily, one of the rebels, and Monae appears as Alexis, an Autofac representative.

The series features an all-star cast including Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Mireille Enos, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Timothy Spall, Richard Madden, Holiday Grainger, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong, Geraldine Chaplin and Bryan Cranston, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Gabrielle Union, meanwhile, will reteam for the fourth time with producer (and her “Being Mary Jane” executive producer) Will Packer on the upcoming feature “Breaking In.”

Union will star in and co-produce the drama, which centers on a woman who fights to protect the ones she loves during a home invasion. “V for Vendetta” helmer James McTeigue will direct the feature, which begins production in July.

Union recently starred in and was an exec producer on Will Packer Productions’ holiday film “Almost Christmas,” and also co-starred opposite Jamie Foxx in “Sleepless.”