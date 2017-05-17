*Cedric the Entertainer, “Criminal Minds” alum Taylor Mosby and “The New Edition Story” actor Dante Hoagland have signed on for roles in Tracy Morgan’s upcoming TBS comedy, “The Last O.G.”

The half-hour follows Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked at how much the world has changed since his release from a 15-year prison stint on good behavior. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his former girlfriend, Shay (“The Carmichael Show’s” Tiffany Haddish), has married a successful white man who is helping raise Tray’s twin sons who he never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading unfamiliar territory.

Ced the Entertainer will play Miniard Mullins, the head of the halfway house where Tray comes to stay after prison. He thinks of himself as the pinnacle of charisma at the house.

Mosby and Hoagland will play Shay’s fraternal twins Amira and Shahzad. While they both physically resemble Tray, they grew up in private schools and can’t relate to his rough upbringing. Tray is pretty certain that the twins are his, although Shay hasn’t admitted it yet.

“The Last O.G.” is expected to premiere later this year. Jordan Peele created the series with John Carcieri (“Vice Principals”), who both exec produce with Morgan, Eric Tannebaum (“Two and a Half Men”), Kim Tannenbaum (“Two and a Half Men”) and Joel Zadak (“Key & Peele”).