Here’s some news about Charlamagne The God you probably didn’t know. And it’s not only interesting, but important … from a career building point of view.

Here’s a question. Would you work for FREE? Think about it while you read why Charlamagne did it.

The popular radio personality says that for a while, a long while, he toiled on Wendy Williams’ radio show, the “Wendy Williams Experience,” for no money! He says he did it for a year and a half.

And no, he wasn’t crazy or stupid for doing it. Quite the opposite, actually, he admitted during and 45 minute interview with Angie Martinez (see it above).

“Like I tell these kids all the time, you gotta recognize opportunity when it’s not a paycheck attached to it. That’s Wendy Williams at the end of the day.”

He saw it as an opportunity of a lifetime:

“I probably would have never broke into the NY market if I never took that position.”

Unfortunately, things went sour because of her husband, but he says he totally understands that she had to side with husband and manager, Kevin Hunter.

“I think Wendy is a decent person and she gave me an opportunity, but she got to ride w/ her husband. Her husband doesn’t have the best character to say the least.”

And if you’re wondering if he would ever want to resolve his issues with Wendy and Kevin, ….

“That situation happened. I learned a lot from it and I kept it moving.”

He added,

“If anything, she’s missing out because she could say, ‘That’s mine. I grew that.’”