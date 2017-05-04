Saturday (May 6th at 7pm PDT/10pm EDT) Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT Sports commentator Charles Barkley will be the special guest of The Mo’Kelly Show to preview his new docu-series “American Race.”

In this hour-long exclusive conversation, you will likely run the gamut of emotions as we cover a wide range of uncomfortable subjects; yet hopefully raise the caliber of the dialogue regarding race in America.

The Mo’Kelly Show will also be featured as part of the highly-anticipated 2-night docu-series in episode 3 (of 4). TNT will be airing a special sneak preview Sunday night for viewers, but The Mo’Kelly Show has this exclusive, extended conversation with the host himself; setting the stage for “American Race.”

