*Best known for his NBA plays, Charles Barkley plays host to “American Race,” airing on TNT May 11 and 12. He takes a journey across the country to explore issues from different angles and engage in spirited dialogue with a diverse cross section of Americans.

Along the way, he engages with everyday people as well as cultural and academic experts, while realizing his own views continue to evolve. Such topics as police and race relations, discrimination, Muslims in America, Immigration issues, and Hollywood stereotyping will be discussed.

A luncheon was held at the Paley Center for Media in New York where Barkley, who is also an executive producer as well as Dan Partland, sat on a panel with Bakari Sellers (Moderator), Gerald Griggs, William H. “Billy” Murphy, Jr., Peter Jae Kim, Justin Normand, and Sharmina Zaidi to discuss clips of the show that were shown.

Barkley said he was taken aback by the mom whose son was killed by cops in one of the episodes.

“’I don’t know you, I don’t like you,’ she said angrily. ‘Tell me, why it took 15, 20 minutes to beat my son to death?’ It was really uncomfortable getting your ass kicked like that,” he said.

He subjugates himself to more ass kicking in another episode when he says prejudice in this country is more about class than race.

If anyone questions whether class or race rules, the segment with alt-right leader Richard Spencer should be their reality check.

