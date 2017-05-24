*Charlie Hunnam said at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York that had he not become an actor, he might have been a gangster when asked if “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” was a gangster movie.

“We all love a cheeky tough rogue,” Hunnam said. “`We,’ meaning the filmmaking team that made this film.

“It’s just our love of those kinds of chaps was undeniable once we started shooting,” Hunnam continued, “and it became cheekier and cheekier and more gangster-esque as it went on. That’s just who we are and what we like. So I always said if I wasn’t an actor, I’d probably be a gangster. So on these types of films I get to do both.”

Critics have been very cruel to “Legend,” a totally awesome, action fantasy film and it could be because the famed “Excalibur” king in Guy Ritchie’s version was raised in a brothel. But then, Richard Pryor, the King of Comedy also grew up in a brothel. Another farfetched reason for the slamming of “Legend” could be Djmon Hounsou, King Arthur’s trusted advisor, would’ve been the first black Knight at King Arthur’s Roundtable.

When I asked Hunnam why was it important to play King Arthur, he said it was to fulfill a childhood dream.

“I watched John Boorman‘s Excalibur when I was very young, probably a little too young, but I had some liberal parents. So for a good three-four years I was always carving sticks into swords.”

“I was really excited to see what Guy would do to make it fresh, young and accessible to young audiences,” Hunnam added to his point. “At its heart, Arthur’s journey is about overcoming one’s demons. Only by conquering our internal fears will we be strong enough to conquer our external challenges. That is something that I have been very cognizant of in my life. When I read that script, I immediately recognized that that was the potential of that story, to explore that truth.”

