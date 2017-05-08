Ryan Rondeno — Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno launched his new line of Spice Rubs during the winter of 2016. The ‘Ryan Rondeno Spice Collection’ includes 3 exciting flavors – Nola Creole, Citrus Herb, & Ancho-Chile Barbeque.

Rondeno specializes in French Creole Cuisine and has leaned on his Louisiana upbringing as the foundation for his signature Spice Rub. The ‘Ryan Rondeno Spice Collection’ is a mixture of spices that’s perfect for various cooking techniques. As the spring and summer approaches, grilling is a popular cooking technique that’s well used. It can be used to enhance the flavor of chicken, fish, meats and even veggies. The delicious spices not only add the perfect kick to all your favorite dishes, but are also gluten and preservative free.

The Metairie, Louisiana born chef’s inspiration was to create a collection of rubs that will turn every day recipes into a fine-dining experience. Chef Ryan Rondeno plans to empower people with great spices and recipes to help them prepare meals that the entire family will enjoy. On his website, RondenoCulinaryDesigns.com, he shares some easy recipes to create with the ‘Spice It Up Rub It Down’ ebook.

His ‘Ryan Rondeno Spice Collection’ is also now available for purchase via the web site.

For more information, visit www.RondenoCulinaryDesigns.com

About Chef Ryan Rondeno

Chef Ryan Rondeno has a passion for French, Italian and Regional American Cuisine. Daily he introduces his clients to new cuisine with his focus on local, sustainable cuisine with a strong emphasis on bold flavors. Chef Rondeno continues to revamp his own style of cooking with the love of New Orleans cuisine and fresh California flavors.

When Hurricane Katrina forced thousands to evacuate their homes in New Orleans, Rondeno relocated to Atlanta in 2005. It was there he rejoined the Emeril Lagasse Corporation as a saucier, butcher, and sous chef under Chef Michael Blydenstein. As he continued to hone his skills, Rondeno moved to New York where he became Executive Chef at a Southern style seasonal restaurant.

In 2008, Chef Rondeno relocated to Los Angeles, and is currently a personal/private chef to celebrity clients. His culinary focus is on the use of grass-fed organic meats and locally-grown organic produce, with an emphasis on creating bold flavors. As his cooking continues to evolve toward clean eating and the use of sustainable products, Chef Rondeno continues his work as a chef for his celebrity clientele, including the catering for gala dinners and large-scale culinary events.

In 2014, Chef Rondeno started Rondeno Culinary Designs. Chef Rondeno focuses on creating crafty and elegant bites for his clientele. I have found the perfect mix of combining New Orleans cuisine and fresh California flavors.

In 2016, he developed the Ryan Rondeno Spice Collection (Nola Creole Rub, Citrus Herb Rub, and Ancho-Chili BBQ Rub). His focus was to help cooks enhance the flavor of the dishes. In addition, the Ryan Rondeno Spice Collection has developed the ‘Spice It Up Rub It Down’ ebook and t-shirt line.

source:

BrandUscript PR

[email protected]