*Chilli has addressed the massive backlash she’s receive since the words “all lives matter” fell from her lips during an interview with the UK’s Channel 4.

As previously reported, the TLC member was asked about the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. She responded: “I personally didn’t go to any marches or anything like that, but for me, all lives matter, you know what I mean? Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I’m saying? So, I just think that just the whole what happened – police brutality – against these young black boys, all of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to or whatever.”

Her subsequent roasting was so intense that Chilli disabled the ability to leave comments on her Instagram account.

In a statement posted by The Shade Room, the singer, 46, addressed the controversy.

“Of course Black Lives Matter and the killing of young black boys is heartbreaking to all of us,” Chilli stated. “Everyone knows I am a black mother of a black son so there is no way I could watch what’s happening and not be affected. That video was from an interview in London asking me about issues happening in the U.S. My response was inclusive of everyone, but not meant to undervalue the Black Lives Matter movement or to suggest police brutality against blacks is acceptable.”

View her original “all lives matter” interview below: