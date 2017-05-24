*There are four finalists but there can only be one victor for “The Voice” and that person is Chris Blue.

However, we must say that from what we saw on Season 12, regardless of the outcome the contestants are all stars and hometown heroes. Each artist got a chance to sing a new cover, a special duet with their coach, and an original single to win America’s vote.

This was the last opportunity for the finalists to wow their coaches and the audience with their original tracks as well as some of the classic hits that have inspired them. Everyone was blown away by Aliyah Moulden’s vintage throwback sound, Lauren Duski and her absolutely breathtaking voice, Chris Blue’s original and versatile aura, and with Jesse Larson taking us to church with his soulful melodies. Everyone watching had a tough choice between Team Blake, Team Adam, and Team Alicia to crown this season’s winner of The Voice.

First up was Aliyah from Team Blake who just so happens to be the youngest contestant with an old soul. She took us back with some oldie but goodies, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder & “Dancing in the Street“ by Marvin Gaye. Her original track “Never Be Lonely” is for anyone that has ever had a crush that just wants to be friends. Hailing from La Habra, CA, Aliyah says music helped her find herself and that’s when her mother signed her up for vocal lessons.

Up next was Jesse Larson who took us to church with his performance. After Jesse, took the stage to perform his original song “Woman,” Adam Levine gave him quite the compliment saying that he “embodies what The Voice should be about.” The Minneapolis, MN native was used to being in the background playing guitar but now he is embracing what he says Prince saw in him when he was able to audition for the legend and work with him.

Lauren Duski had her family in the audience to support her on her journey sans her brother who couldn’t get out of exams to come see her go head to head with the other contenders. At a young age Lauren entered many karaoke competitions and opened for Lonestar, Randy Travis, and Bill Anderson. Now her original track “Déjà Vu” is getting the approval of her coach Blake Shelton and America is getting to know her music on a bigger platform than she could have ever imagined.

Last but not least Team Alicia put their money on the winner of Season 12, Chris Blue, and came out on top! His original single “Money On You” is right on time with the summertime vibes and is all about having fun, enjoying moments, and living life.

Chris got a chance to rock out with Usher and Alicia Keys on part 1 and 2 of the finale which is a win in itself. When he pulled off the classic Janet Jackson hit “Rhythm Nation,” his coach Alicia Keys was so hyped he was able to deliver such an iconic song as well as handling the dance moves and the vocals.

“The Voice” is where Chris Blue’s career caught on fire. It is only up from here with him winning the grand prize of a recording contract and gaining a gang of fans that saw him progress over the past 12 weeks.

In the end, only one could be named the voice but Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton sure know how to pick great talent we can’t wait to see what’s next for Aliyah, Jesse, Lauren, and Chris.