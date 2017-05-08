*Chris Bosh and his wife are being sued by the creators of a porn site who say the beach mansion they rented from the couple for a video shoot did not live up to its billing, to say the least.

According to TMZ, Colette and Brigham Field – creators of the erotic video website X-Art – claim they rented the Bosh-owned, 10,755 square foot property in Pacific Palisades in Dec. 2016. The couple reportedly paid $138,000 to cover the first month’s rent ($46,000) and the security deposit ($92,000).

But the Fields say shortly after moving in, they encountered toxic mold, leaks, plumbing issues, rat droppings, and horrible Internet access, according to the lawsuit filed in L.A. County Superior Court and obtained by TMZ. The Fields say it was so bad they “had to seek medical assistance for sickness and rashes that they suffered from the time when the mold could be seen and smelled.”

In the lawsuit, the Fields say they tried to get their security deposit back, but the Boshes refused, and have since let other people stay in the home.

They’re seeking the return of their $92,000 deposit plus unspecified damages.