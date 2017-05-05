*Happy Birthday! You’ve been served!

Chris Brown got an unexpected surprise at his 28th birthday bash Thursday in Houston – a restraining order, courtesy of ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

In February, Karrueche filed the papers and made a sworn statement alleging he “told a few people that he was going to kill” her, “threatened to shoot” her, and physically assaulted her when he punched her in the stomach and pushed her down a flight of stairs.

Previous attempts to serve Breezy with a temporary restraining order failed in March, but the paperwork was finally put in his hands Thursday while he partied at Houston’s Grooves nightclub, according to TMZ.

The hearing is reportedly scheduled for late May.

Watch Chris Brown being served papers for Karrueche Tran’s restraining order below: