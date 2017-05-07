

*Comedian Chris Rock hit up Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, where he touched on a number of topics, including his relationship with André 3000.

Rock admitted that he asked the artist to finally drop another project…. fans would agree that it’s been long overdue.

I did my ‘We need album’ […] speech. I did my part,” Rock revealed.

When asked how André responded, Rock compared the OutKast member to former stripper Amber Rose, while noting that the rapper probably hears such requests often.

“He’s like a hot chick. It’s like telling Amber Rose about her curves. ‘You don’t say? Oooh you think I’m attractive, huh?,’” Rock said. “[…] He’s bored out of his mind.”

Peep Rock’s interview via the clip above. He also discusses America under Donald Trump and the passing of Charlie Murphy. The André discussion happens at around the 23-minute mark.

Last April, Rock posted a group photo on Instagram that was taken shortly after Phife Dawg’s funeral, and it included him, André, Dave Chappelle, Jack White, and Jarobi White. He jokingly teased OutKast fans with the caption: “hard at work on the new Andre 3000 album.”

In related news, Amber Rose took to Instagram this week to answer a handful of burning questions about her ridiculous SlutWalk movement. She also offers a bit of advice to mothers: “RAISE YOUR OWN KIDS,” instead of allowing them to look up to Amber like she’s the Virgin Mary.

Peep the images below:

