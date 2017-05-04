*Since funnyman Chris Rock and Malaak Compton are now divorced it’s only logical to conclude that something went wrong with the union and guess who the guilty party is?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rock gave it up regarding his split from his wife of 18 years.

“I wasn’t a good husband a lot of the times,” Rock said, both during the interview and on the stage during his stand-up comedy set. “I was a piece of sh*t.”

Rock says he thought he could get away it because he was famous and because he was the breadwinner, describing that mentality as “bullsh*t.”

“That actually goes the other way. My faults are magnified. Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down … Getting divorced, you have to f—ing start over. You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down,” Rock said.

OTHER NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: KIM ZOLCIAK WILLING TO PIMP OUT DAUGHTER BRIELLE FOR JOHN LEGEND TICKETS

The comedian, showing some sensitivity … and common sense, added that he has been careful not to reveal too much about the divorce, though he has been open about it, because he has a much bigger platform to air his grievances than his ex-wife, and he doesn’t want to drown her out.

“It’s not fair — I have a mic, she doesn’t,” he said. “God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That’s not cool. I’m going to have to see her at weddings and graduations.”