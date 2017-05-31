*Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and other civil rights leaders on Wednesday May 31 called on L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and the L.A. City Council to denounce the racial slurs at the home of NBA star, Lebron James.

The slur—the N-word—was quickly removed and police are investigating, However, the slur coming on the heels of vicious racial attacks in Portland and Maryland, and the increase in hate slurs in public places is cause for serious alarm.

“The hate slur aimed at James in Los Angeles must not be seen as an isolated incident or prank,” says Hutchinson, “Hate slurs have been uttered and preceded murderous hate attacks recently. Mayor Garcetti and the L.A. City Council can use the hate slur aimed at James in L.A. to send the strong message that city officials take hate slurs seriously and will spare no effort to track down and punish hate perpetrators in L.A.”

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, President Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable

Dwayne Wyatt, L.A Black Employees for Fairness

Rev. K.W. Tulloss, Western Regional Director, National Action Network

Sikivu Hutchinson, Womens Leadership Project

Debbie Washington National Council of Negro Women

Robert Taylor, Black Ministerial Alliance

Lita Herron, President Youth Advocacy Coalition

Pedro Baez, Founder Voice of the People

Skip Townsend, Cease Fire

Vicky Lindsay Project Cry No More