*We’ve officially come to the era where NBA uniforms may double as advertisements.

According to ESPN, Goodyear has bought its way onto the jerseys of NBA’s defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Beginning next season, the uniforms of LeBron James and company will sport the Goodyear wingfoot logo.

The tire company, founded and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, where James was born and currently lives, signed a multi-year deal to be on the team’s jerseys, sources told ESPN.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but an official announcement of the arrangement is expected to come later today (May 15).

It was exactly 13 months ago that the NBA approved of teams signing a company to put its 2½ by 2½ inch logo on jerseys in the upper left hand corner beginning with the 2018-19 season. While the space was said to be extremely valuable, being the first major sports league to sell a space for a logo on a game uniform hasn’t proven to be that easy.

Less than a quarter of the league has signed deals so far. They include the Philadelphia 76ers (StubHub), Sacramento Kings (Blue Diamond), Boston Celtics (GE), Brooklyn Nets (Infor) and Utah Jazz (Qualtrics).