*We’ve got news on DMX going into rehab, but first, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who currently is a free agent (without a team), continues to deliver on his promise to help folks that are in need.

Kaepernick stopped by a New York parole office over the weekend and donated two large boxes of custom-made suits. He made the donation to 100 Suits, an organization that gives free business attire to individuals looking for employment. The company also offers a free tailor service so that men and women who find clothes can have them altered if necessary.

Kaepernick has spent his offseason donating his time, raising money and utilizing the services of various causes that aid certain communities. He helped charter a plane of supplies to refugees in Somalia, and also donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels, among other numerous acts of kindness.

Colin’s passion and commitment to helping those oppressed and people of color has resulted in him being blacklisted by the NFL.

Rapper DMX has voluntarily checked himself into a rehab facility in Southern California, TMZ reports.

Apparently, he has been battling substance abuse issues for six years, so the move was supported and encouraged by his manager and ex-wife.

DMX recently had to cancel three shows due to what his rep called a “medical emergency.”

Sources tell TMZ that he was drinking heavily before his Brooklyn show last week, and according to reports, DMX flew to Cali to get help because he felt he was moving to a dark place.

A statement released by his manager Pat Gallo confirms that DMX is taking some time to focus on his health.

“It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer. We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.”