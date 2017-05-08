*A report from veteran sports columnist Peter King suggests that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who still has yet to find a new team, may have lost interest in football altogether after becoming increasingly involved in philanthropy and social activism off the field.

According to King, who spent draft weekend covering the 49ers war room, said there are execs in the building who believe the QB “might actually rather do social justice work full-time than play quarterback.”

King said on his MMQB podcast:

So Kaepernick has bought a place in downtown Manhattan and lives in the big city fairly anonymously. I spent a long draft weekend with the Niners in California, and there are those in the building who think Kaepernick might actually rather do social justice work full-time than play quarterback. He emerges in New York City occasionally for noble cause work, last week donating 100 men’s suits to a parole office in Queens, so recipients, recently out of prison, would look more presentable when going on job interviews.

As part of his decision to donate $1 million to communities in need, Kaepernick has also helped to provide food and water for the people of Somalia , donated a sneaker collection to charity and gave $50,000 to Meals on Wheels.

After famously deciding to kneel/sit for the national anthem during the 2016 season to protest the treatment of African Americans, Kaepernick has said he plans to stand for the national anthem in 2017 if he ends up on a team.