*They were once compared to each other as dynamic young quarterbacks leading their respective teams to the playoffs in 2012. Today, Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III may find themselves competing for a backup role behind, ironically, the third mobile, read option-loving QB to explode in 2012.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Kaepernick and RGIII are among the quarterback options being considered as backup for Russell Wilson, reports ESPN.

During an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle’s “Brock and Salk” show, Carroll said: “We’re looking at everybody. We really are. We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

Wilson has never missed a start during his NFL career, but he’s suffered three different injuries in 2016. Undrafted free agent Trevone Boykin was the No. 2 QB last season and is currently in line to do so again this year.

However, Boykin was arrested on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication in March. He was arrested later for possibly violating his probation because of the same incident.

Kaepernick may have at least a locker room advantage, considering several Seahawks, such as Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Jeremy Lane, spoke out in support of the San Francisco 49ers QB when he knelt for the national anthem last season.

This offseason, cornerback Richard Sherman and Bennett said they thought Kaepernick was being blackballed by NFL teams.

