*Common and Mykelti Williamson will star alongside Alfre Woodard in the indie drama “Saint Judy,” which has started production in Los Angeles, reports Variety.

As previously reported, Michelle Monaghan stars in the story of Judy Wood, a single mother in her mid-30’s who began work in immigration law and represented an Afghani immigrant who had been persecuted for opening up a school for girls in her home country. By winning the case, Wood single-handedly changed the law of asylum nationwide, allowing women to be designated a protected class.

Leem Lubany also joins a cast that already includes Alfred Molina, Gabriel Bateman, Ben Schnetzer, Waleed Zuaiter, Kevin Chapman, Aimee Garcia, and Peter Krause.

Cannonball Productions is producing “Saint Judy.” Sean Hanish (“Return to Zero”) is directing a script from Dmitry Portnoy.