*Black America is reportedly 72% equal to White America, and a new study suggests that the situation could worsen under Trump’s administration.

On Tuesday, the National Urban League released their annual “State of Black America” report ― which, as The Huff Post notes, “quantifies the quality of life of black Americans each year compared to that of whites.” The report found that black America is just 72.3% equal to white America.

The percentage reflects the “equality index,” and considers the areas of economics, health, education, social justice and civic engagement. The Hispanic index was also measured, and landed at 78.4 percent.

As evident by the photo below, the 2017 “State of Black America” report captures the reality of the plight of Black Americans.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Nick Cannon Mourns Childhood Friend Killed in Shooting at San Diego Pool

Last year’s equality index stood at 72.2 percent, and this year’s report shows an increase of less than 1 percentage point across the five categories, with the largest jump in the area of education.

“While the social justice index (from 60.9% to 57.4%) declined sharply, this change should be interpreted with caution because most of the difference is the result of a change in how one of the major data points is reported,” the study states, referencing a change in the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ reporting.

National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial says the minimal improvement that Black Americans have made since last year is significant. But he believes Black America needs protection from Trump and his administration.

“It is impossible to discuss the state of Black America in 2017 without addressing the shift of power and priorities in Washington,” Morial wrote in a public letter published as part of the report.

“During the Obama era, the economy added 15 million new jobs, the black unemployment rate dropped and the high school graduation rate for African Americans soared,” Morial wrote. “Now that progress, and much more, is threatened.”

This year’s report is presented to influencers and politicians like Reps. Karen Bass (D-Ca.), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Cedric Richmond (D-La.).

Save