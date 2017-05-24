*Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss his second consecutive day of organized team activities after being in a car accident Sunday, reports ESPN.

The team said Elliott suffered a hit to the head in the “minor accident” and is being evaluated. He is at practice, but doing conditioning work on the sidelines.

It’s not known yet when he will return to practice full time. Backup RB Darren McFadden will take the first-team snaps in Elliott’s absence.

The Cowboys opened up Phase 3 of their offseason program Monday and had their first 11-on-11 work Tuesday. The Cowboys hold their OTAs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for three weeks. The offseason concludes with a mandatory minicamp in June.