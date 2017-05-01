*Daily Show Comedian, Hasan Minhaj, roasted Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night, telling journalists, “I would say it is an honor to be here, but that would be an alternative fact.”

During his 25-minute set Hasan joked, “No one wanted to do this. So of course, it landed in the hands of an immigrant. That’s how it always goes down.”

In front of the packed Washington Hilton Hotel Ballroom, he explained to members of the media why they can’t make any mistakes.

“You can’t make any mistakes. Because when one of you messes up, he blames your entire group. And now you know what it feels like to be a minority.”

Minhaj didn’t pull any punches while making fun of everything from Russia, Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and Trump’s love of golf on the weekends.

“You know, a lot of people told me, Hasan, if you go after the administration, it would be petty, unfair, and childish. In other words, presidential. So here we go,” he said.

“I get why Donald Trump didn’t want to be roasted tonight. By the looks of him, he has been roasting nonstop for the past 70 years.”

Towards the end Minhaj offered advice to media outlets and journalists: “In the age of Trump, I know that you guys have to be more perfect than ever. Because you guys are how he gets his news. Not from advisers, not from experts, not from experts or intelligence agencies, you guys.”

Do you think he went too far or not far enough?

For more from Minhaj, watch the clip above or CLICK HERE to read a full transcription of his remarks.

