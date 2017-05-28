*Sandra St. Victor, the internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter & mastermind of Daughters of Soul, has launched a PledgeMusic Campaign for a “Daughters of Soul Legends” documentary, soundtrack & tour.

These women are daughters of music icons Nina Simone, Donny Hathaway, Chaka Khan, Bill Withers, Syl Johnson, Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson.

Daughters Lalah Hathaway, Lisa Simone, Indira Khan, Kori Withers, Syleena Johnson and Sylvette ‘Phunne’ Stone are all are amazing artists in their own right, each with an individual voice and performance. This project not only verifies that talent and soul are inherent in DNA, but it tells the poignant stories of these ladies, who’ve grown up under some of the most influential names Black American musical culture has ever produced.

“Being able to interact with our fans along the way makes this extremely special and personal for us all. We are thrilled to bring them along for the ride, to get down deep with us as we uncover the back-stories of our childhoods, and paths toward self-discovery into womanhood. Let’s make some history happen!,” said the women in a statement.

Award winning film company, Zeppers Film + TV out of Amsterdam is in the process of making this historic film a reality. Along with triumphant performances, this documentary also reveals their trials and everyday lives.

According to the press release, all pre-orders come with the AccessPass, which gives pledgers access to exclusive behind the scenes content and videos, and more. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase signed CDs, documentary DVDs and hand written lyric sheets and will have access to a few once in a lifetime items. Some of the most exclusive items available are:

A VIP Wine & Women upgrade pass to have after show drinks with the Daughters of Soul. A day in the studio, in Los Angeles, for the making of the soundtrack. A Daughters of Soul VIP concert experience in LA or London, with sound check and backstage access, (travel and lodging not included). A Lalah Hathaway VIP concert experience, worldwide (travel and lodging not included). A documentary screening party in LA or Amsterdam, (travel and lodging not included)

To pledge, visit www.pledgemusic.com/projects/daughtersofsoul.