*Dave Chappelle has joined the Warner Bros. remake of “A Star is Born,” joining leads Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Cooper is also directing the film, based on the 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. The story centers on a movie star who helps an aspiring young actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.

It was subsequently remade in 1954 by director George Cukor, with Judy Garland and James Mason starring, and again in 1976, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson toplining.

In the Warner Bros. remake, Chappelle will play Noodles, who is Cooper’s character’s oldest friend. He started out playing with him in blues clubs.

Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott are also in the cast, which is currently in production toward a Sept. 28, 2018, release.