*Dave Chappelle is now apologizing for urging everyone back in November to give then President-Elect Donald Trump a chance.

While speaking to the crowd at the Robin Hood Gala in New York City on Monday night, the comic admitted that he “f*cked up” when he said during his “Saturday Night Live” monologue that he wanted to give Donald the benefit of the doubt.

“I was the first guy on TV to say ‘Give Trump a chance.’ I f*cked up. Sorry,” he said. “I think that is way out of step with the way people feel in America. Am I wrong about that? Every day you wake up and you never know what he is going to do next. He’s exciting like you thought a black president would have been.”

Watch below:

Just before Chappelle took the stage, news broke that Trump shared classified information with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador to the U.S. last week.