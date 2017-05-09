Actor David Oyelowo speaks onstage at 2017 Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner Honoring Cheryl Boone Isaacs at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on March 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

*Russell Crowe is reportedly in talks to join David Oyelowo in a big screen adaptation of “Arc of Justice,” which follows the groundbreaking Clarence Darrow-Ossian Sweet civil rights case, according to Variety.

Based on Kevin Boyle’s book “Arc of Justice: A Saga of Race, Civil Rights, and Murder in the Jazz Age,” the true story centers on a racial incident in 1925 Detroit that put African American doctor Ossian Sweet (Oyelowo) on the stand for murder. His defense was funded by the budding National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and led by Darrow (Crowe).

The Mark Gordon Company is producing, but had no comment on Crowe’s status. “Narcos” helmer Jose Padilha is directing with the Mark Gordon Company also financing. Max Borenstein and Rodney Barnes wrote the script.

Oyelowo is no stranger to playing real-life historical figures, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in the critically acclaimed biopic “Selma.” He most recently starred as King Seretse Khama of Botswana in Fox Searchlight’s “A United Kingdom.”

The actor can be seen next in the latest film in the “Cloverfield” franchise, due this fall, and Crowe stars as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in Universal’s “The Mummy,” which opens on June 9.





