*The Netflix original series “Dear White People,” which is about race relations at a fictional Ivy League school, earned a coveted 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as of Tuesday afternoon.

When the trailer premiered earlier this year, a bunch of white folks took to social media to cry about how offensive the title is. They decide that the series is anti-white and pro-white genocide, so they created the hashtag #BoycottNetflix.

Simien responded to the boycott on Twitter:

“Equality feels like oppression to the privileged and thus three benign words send them into a fight for their very existence, which happens to it actually not [being] in any real danger,” he said. “This is how a minute long date announcement becomes a distorted call for white genocide in the minds of some people. Despite all signs to the contrary.”

The overreaction by fragile white folks didn’t stop Netflix from releasing the 10-episode series last week, which is based off of Simien’s 2014 debut film by the same name and subject matter.

In an April interview, Simien told HuffPost that the backlash actually helped promote the show.

As the news site notes, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score comes months after “Get Out,” a horror film about an interracial relationship, debuted with a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The success of “Dear White People” and “Get Out,”suggests audiences want to see more narratives that center on racism.

