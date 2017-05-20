*Screenwriter Dee Rees has directed the films “Pariah,” “Bessie,” and “Mudbound,” and now she’s reportedly teaming with “Get Out” producer Jason Blum for a black lesbian horror film.

Emmy-award winning Blum is the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, which specializes in producing micro-budget movies. Many of the movies produced by Blum have been highly profitable, especially the horror titles “Paranormal Activity,” “Insidious,” “Sinister,” and “The Purge.”

Blum produced the second highest-grossing R-rated horror film in North American history with 2017’s social thriller “Get Out.”

Rees is the director of 2011’s acclaimed Sundance film “Pariah,” which centers on a young black lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality and familial rejection. Her directorial skills also earned a Golden Globe nomination for the biopic “Bessie,” about 1920s queer blues singer Bessie Smith.

Blum, who is a fan of Rees’ critically acclaimed Sundance movie “Mudbound,” said he was sold on her lesbian horror story after she pitched it to him during a recent event in Los Angeles.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Bill Cosby Blames Racism for his Sexual Assault Accusations in New Interview (Listen)

After Blum and Rees both delivered speeches to a room of Sundance Institute benefactors, they connected afterward to dish about the biz and such.

The Huff Post reports that Ress’ pitch to Blum went as follows: “You’ve got me and my wife, two black lesbians, and when we first moved in, we fought every day over all these little things: ‘Why is this over there? Did you move that?’ ” she said.

“Maybe it was a ghost,” Rees continued. “Or maybe it was some other force — like us not wanting to be there or fitting in. Anyway, that’s my horror-movie pitch,” Rees said.

Blum was sold, and a few weeks later, the two met for lunch and began talking business.

“I can’t tell you how rare it is that people mean what they say in this business,” Rees told writer Ryan Bradley of Blum. “He’s just letting me make the best possible version of what I want to make.”

We imagine this project is a year or so away from delivery, so in the meantime, let’s just imagine how wonderfully thrilling a Blum/Rees collaboration will be!

Save

Save

Save