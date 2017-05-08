*Woman – universally the least understood but most attractive member of the human species. She’s been the mystical muse and the objet d’art of sonnet and song since the dawn of civilization.

Her mind can zig-zag in any given direction while moondancing its way back to the solution of a problem far faster than most men are able to think in a straight line.

Mankind has known this and often made women the subject of satire, but nonetheless invested passionately and shamelessly every fiber of his being to her pool of power.

But wait –

There’s another school of thought that has emerged to add yet another face to this complex geometrical dodecahedron in feminine form.

Singer/Musician/Songwriter and all around House Rocker Derek Mckeith’s aptly entitled CD, “WOMAN” puts us ever closer to understanding this God-given agent of Life creation. Derek, like most men, has spent his share of emotion filled days and nights in search of new clarity. What sets him apart from the popular description is his ability to express his assessment in the form of funk infused lyrics and rhythms. His new old school style is intoxicating, inviting the listener to witness his journey into the sweet rabbit hole.

Mr. McKeith’s most recent project of brilliance opens with his unique rendition of “Genesis” in which he offers a slightly different introduction to the subject. A description more in line with an otherworldly origin and evolution we may have overlooked in biblical translations.

The Rockstar goes deep into his analysis on the track, “Body” where he offers a sensual navigation of the woman’s anatomy and how she’s equipped to lure, please and overwhelm as she so desires. Like the sun, her wiles can warm and nurture the soul. But move too close and she can set fire to any male’s sense of control. Derek testifies of those frustrations and self-doubts in the cd’s climactic hit, “Box.” In the end she will always prevail, shedding any preconceptions or notions man may have of her. He has little choice but to succumb to her demands only to admit, “I Love You, Baby.”

The closer we get to understanding a woman and the way she processes information, the further we may find ourselves from what we would consider logical deduction. Our conclusions can be worlds apart yet it’s in our best interest to concede the lead.

Let WOMAN take you there. Close your eyes and fill in the blanks as you imagine yourself wrapped in her beauty. Most assuredly you’ll be coming back for more.