Desiree Peterkin Bell, President and CEO of DPBell & Associates, is collaborating on a ground-breaking book, Women Who Inspire. Scheduled to release this fall, Bell co-authored the book with several , President and CEO of DPBell & Associates, is collaborating on a ground-breaking book, Women Who Inspire. Scheduled to release this fall, Bell co-authored the book with several motivational women , led by Kate Butler, founder of The Right Hire, LLC.

Bell was approached to collaborate due to her passion, and commitment to and focus on addressing the many challenges that women face, from politics to the board room. Bell’s portion of the book, driven by her core tenet “Purpose Not Position”, joins a collection of inspirational stories to fuel the soul’s deepest desires, authentic truth, and divine purpose.

“It is our honor to highlight Desiree Peterkin Bell as one of the featured authors in Women Who Inspire,” stated Kate Butler. “We look forward to her wealth of experience, inspiring story, and unique platform of delivering results through ‘Purpose Not Position’ serving many women globally.”

Butler, a certified professional success coach (CPSC), has written children’s books, such as More Than Mud and More Than Magic. More Than Mud topped the charts at #1 for over 16 months and received the Mom’s Choice Award for Excellence in 2014. Most recently, Butler published ‘Women Who Ignite’, a collection of individual stories by women charged to inspire, empower, and light inner sparks in their readers.

“I am beyond excited to partner with best-selling author Kate Butler on this project to share personal stories and experiences in an effort to inspire women and others in every field to continue to walk in their purpose,” stated Bell. “I hope that my contribution will inspire others to ‘keep moving’ and continue to be powerful forces driven by purpose to make an impact for the greater good.”

Bell is best-known for her work as a multi-faceted communication strategist that specializes in building rock-solid brands with create global impact. As President and CEO of the public affairs firm DPBell & Associates, she serves clients by leveraging her hard-earned expertise in problem solving, strategic counsel, and brand development.

Respected for her professionalism and diligence as a leader, she has served for nearly 20 years as a trusted advisor to a dynamic group of American cities and leaders including former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, Newark Mayor Cory Booker, and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. In 2012, Bell oversaw an extensive communication strategy that positively impacted the reelection campaign efforts for former President Obama in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. During the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Bell served as a Senior Adviser to the CEO of the DNCC and her team.

Bell is a dynamic speaker with a passion for mentoring young women of color. She regularly gives inspiring talks to audiences across the country on her life’s theme, “Purpose, Not Position”, and lectures in Urban Communication at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication.

