*For months, rumors have swirled about “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” husband, Peter Thomas, getting his own spin-off show on Bravo in the wake of his divorce from series star Cynthia Bailey. Now, reports have revealed details about the show’s possible storylines.

As RollingOut reports, Thomas recently sat down for an interview and confirmed that he is working on his own spin-off with Bravo. He said the series will be about his Charlotte, North Carolina restaurant and it will feature the bottle girls and bartenders at his establishment.

Thomas was asked if he’ll get a portion of his staff’s contracts from the show and he replied, “That’s part of the stuff that happens to be worked out.”

He was also asked if his ex-wife will appear on the show.

“I don’t think so,” said Thomas, before explaining, “But we’re cool, we’re real cool.”

Speaking of being “cool” with his ex, Cynthia shared the photo above on May 19 of she and her sister visiting Peter at his Sports One restaurant.

Meanwhile, despite being in talks with Bravo about his own spin-off, Thomas revealed that he still wants to appear on the 10th season of “RHOA.” And while his own spin-off has yet to receive the greenlight, Peter says he’s been talking to Bravo executives about returning to ‘Housewives.’

“They’re getting ready to do their 10th season and I was with the CEO of the production company yesterday and I think they’re bringing back NeNe Leakes and they’re bringing back Kim [Zolciak]. Sheree is back,” Thomas said. “But I think the dynamic that – it’s gonna miss something if I’m probably not there. So I was talking to Steven yesterday like, ‘Yo, you’re gonna have to write that check.’ And he was laughing and he didn’t say no.”

What do you think about a spin-off for Peter Thomas? Will you tune in?

