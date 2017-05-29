*Is DJ Khaled gunning for L.A. Reid’s position at Epic Records?

Reid stepped down from his position as the head of Epic Records amid sexual harassment allegations, and according to reports, DJ Khaled is eyeing the job.

A source told PageSix, “He was petitioning to get that job. He’s like, ‘I make more happen than anyone in the game, why would I not be considered to run the label?’ ”

It seems unlikely that Khaled would quit his passion for cranking out hits for a corporate job. And even though he wants the Epic title, insiders whisper that he’s not a “running a label” type of guy.

“Khaled is a big hype machine — not a person who’s running a record label,” said a source. “My guess is [Sony Music UK CEO] Jason Iley will run either Columbia or Epic or they will take [RCA president] Tom Corson . . . and put him at Columbia or Epic.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Barry White’s Son Darryl Sues His Dad’s Estate and Widow Glodean

Page Six also reports that Sony CEO Rob Stringer may have axed Reid because he’s a diva.

“The girl thing was just one more piece to the problem. That’s been going on for decades. He doesn’t have a superstar roster to spend what he spends and be the diva that he is. Stringer wasn’t having it. He wants to put his own people in and clean a lot of baggage out.”

Another insider denies that Reid’s spending was ever an issue.

“Rob was happy with LA. He was making money. He was doing fine. It’s not about that. This is about something that happened and it got cleaned up. Rob is not having the culture of that.”

Meanwhile, Stringer reportedly wants to do away with Epic and fold it into RCA, but another insider said this is not true.

“Not even Epic execs know what’s going on. There’s been no communication,” an insider told Page Six.

So far, “LA Reid will be leaving the company,” is the only statement Sony has released.

Save

Save