*Don Cheadle is baffled as to why some men are expressing outrage and crying “sexism” over several women-only screenings of “Wonder Woman.”

“An all women screening of Wonder Woman pits men against women? How?” asked Cheadle, responding to a Twitter user who spoke sarcastically about how we need more division in America. She later clarified to Cheadle that her tweet was a reply to someone who floated men-only screenings to make things fair.

Requests for men-only screening have popped up amidst the outrage that movie theater chain Drafthouse hosted a women-only screening of “Wonder Woman” in Austin, Texas. The screenings sold out quickly and the theater expanded it to other cities across the U.S., including New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cheadle spent Tuesday morning tweeting about the backlash, writing about institutional sexism and why a men-only screening is not a rational response.

“There’s no point to men making a point about celebrating themselves. That’s called ‘the planet.’ Claro?” wrote Cheadle. “You guys really have to stop with this stupid analogy. It’s apples to carburetor parts.”

He supported one user’s suggestion that not only should there be women-only screenings, but also the ticket prices for those screenings should be 85 percent of the normal price to reflect the gender wage gap. The actor also reflected on the lack of representation for minority women, calling for diversity on the studio level.

Read some of his tweets on the subject below.

An all women screening of Wonder Woman pits men against women? How? https://t.co/zAYLEJcRBV — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

Everything in biz has an angle. But this one is a least cool. “Women, front of the line, please. You too, Melania. No, really. It’s ok…” https://t.co/rqn1jneYws — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

The movie was made to appeal to EVERYBODY WORLDWIDE! That’s how our biz works! It’s a few screenings. Good for them. You should 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/XN61M8szwu — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

Stupidly. There’s no point to men making a point about celebrating themselves. That’s called “the planet.” Claro? https://t.co/DyaIS3iIaq — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

The fact that it was Superman would make it Stupidman. Sexism is institutional. No special screenings necessary for that moniker to stick. https://t.co/W4UA7UEPdD — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017