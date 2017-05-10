*Donald Glover’s adult-themed, animated adaptation of Marvel’s Deadpool has found a network.

FXX has given a 10-episode order to the action-comedy series from Glover and his brother Stephen Glover. Both are attached as showrunners, executive producers and writers, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The untitled series is set to debut in 2018 from producers Marvel TV in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios. It marks FX’s second collaboration with Marvel TV, joining their live-action drama series “Legion,” recently renewed for a second season.

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, “With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

Donald Glover is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of FX’s critically acclaimed comedy, “Atlanta,” which earned him a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award, as well as Golden Globe, AFI, Peabody and WGA honors for the show. Season 2 is tentatively scheduled to begin in early 2018, as Glover took a break to film Han Solo.

Stephen Glover is a staff writer on “Atlanta,” writing four episodes of the series ten-episode first season. In addition to script writing, he also wrote music and lyrics for the show with Donald.