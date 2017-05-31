*Donald Trump’s latest tweetstorm included one in particular that was sent out unfinished and with what appears to be a typo.
He wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”.
The tweet stayed atop his Twitter feed for two hours before it was taken down, but by that time, “covfefe” had become a worldwide trending topic, and its author the object of fresh mockery.
Early Wednesday, Trump tried to play it off by turning it into a guessing game, tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’??? Enjoy!”
Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
So now, “covfefe” is a thing. Within hours of its birth, both Merriam-Webster and the Oxford English Dictionary Twitter accounts had weighed in, and the inevitable @covfefe Twitter account was created.
#covfefe #COTD pic.twitter.com/03Em8ipHDD
— Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) May 31, 2017
Wakes up.
Checks Twitter.
.
.
.
Uh…
.
.
.
📈 Lookups fo…
.
.
.
Regrets checking Twitter.
Goes back to bed.
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
View more #covfefe highlights below:
And then he typed #covfefe pic.twitter.com/nTjThhS920
— Alamo_on_the_rise (@AlamoOnTheRise) May 31, 2017
C.uz
O.nly
V.ery
F.ragile
E.gos
F.ear
E.quality#covfefe https://t.co/bQx1rL3hXb
— Women’s March (@womensmarch) May 31, 2017
i agree – covfefe must be stopped – first isis – then covfefe – they are dangerous – i know it – u know it – people are saying it COVFEFE https://t.co/G4dVjbExWu
— ROSIE (@Rosie) May 31, 2017
Things are really bad when your own thumbs impeach you. #covfefe https://t.co/VTeB3PCOAo
— Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) May 31, 2017
We were somewhere around Barstow, when the #covfefe began to kick in… pic.twitter.com/0NzazIL8Zx
— Mike Gorman (@MikeGormanHFX) May 31, 2017