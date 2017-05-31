*Donald Trump’s latest tweetstorm included one in particular that was sent out unfinished and with what appears to be a typo.

He wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”.

The tweet stayed atop his Twitter feed for two hours before it was taken down, but by that time, “covfefe” had become a worldwide trending topic, and its author the object of fresh mockery.

Early Wednesday, Trump tried to play it off by turning it into a guessing game, tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’??? Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

So now, “covfefe” is a thing. Within hours of its birth, both Merriam-Webster and the Oxford English Dictionary Twitter accounts had weighed in, and the inevitable @covfefe Twitter account was created.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

View more #covfefe highlights below:

i agree – covfefe must be stopped – first isis – then covfefe – they are dangerous – i know it – u know it – people are saying it COVFEFE https://t.co/G4dVjbExWu — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 31, 2017

Things are really bad when your own thumbs impeach you. #covfefe https://t.co/VTeB3PCOAo — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) May 31, 2017