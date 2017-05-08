*Nicki Minaj was in a very giving mood around midnight on Saturday (May 6) and decided to invest in the college education of several lucky Twitter followers.

It all started when the rapper was tweeting about a contest to join her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 21. When one fan suggested the rapper instead pay their college fees, she agreed.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it,” Minaj tweeted. “Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

The floodgates opened. Fans hit her up to pay for classes, books, supplies and more.

After a request for $3,000 to pay for three classes, Minaj replied, “That’s it? I’ll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!”

After agreeing to pay for several others bills — ranging from $500 to $1,069 — Minaj closed up shop…for now. She told fans she’ll do another funding rund in a “month or 2.”

“Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left,” she tweeted.

View it all happen below:

If u give me a 4.0 then I’ll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

That’s it? I’ll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Yes I’ll pay it. Send ur info https://t.co/6G4QfHyZnl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017