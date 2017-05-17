The SUV handles well and the ride is smooth



*THE CAR: 2017 Dodge Journey GT Blacktop AWD

I drove the Redline 2K exterior and black and red interior colors with leather trimmed seats and perforated panels. It’s a comfy, good-looking, affordable, family-friendly SUV with three rows of seats. There is an optional feature-packed 8.4-inch touchscreen that has a contemporary design that is practical and user-friendly. The interior materials are upgraded.

The ride is OK. It’s quiet! Surprisingly, even though this is a behemoth vehicle, for the most part it handles well and the drive is smooth – even over bumps. It goes from 0-60 in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 118 mph.

The 2017 Dodge Journey, available in five and seven passenger configurations, is available in five trim levels: base GT, SE, Crossroad, SXT and Crossroad Plus.

The GT is rather cool and hot! It has a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, heated front seat and automatic headlights.

If you lower all the seats you can get 67.6 cubic feet of total cargo capacity, which is an average capacity among small crossovers. Unfortunately, the fuel economy is not great!

VEHICLE AT A GLANCE: Engine: 3.6-Liter, V6 24-valve VVT Engine; Transmission: 6-speed automatic 62TE Transmission, advanced multistage front airbags, supplemental side-curtain airbags in all rows, active head restraints, remote start system, Keyless Go®, security alarm, high performance suspension, electronic stability control, anti-lock 4-wheel disc brakes, traction control, 21.1 gallon fuel tank, radio 8.4 8.4 inch touchscreen display, 6-premium Alpine® speaker with subwoofer, 368 watt amplifier, SiriusXM® sat radio with one year radio subscription, heated from seats, heated steering wheel, power 6-way driver seat, power 4-way driver lumbar adjust, front passenger fold flat seat, passenger in-seat cushion storage, second row in-floor storage bins, rear reclining/fold flat seat, second row 40 / 60 seat with fore/aft adjust, remote USB port, 12 volt DC front and rear power outlets, 115 volt auxiliary power outlet, 19-inch x 7.0-inch painted aluminum wheels, fog lamps, power heated exterior mirrors with manual fold-away.

MSRP: $38,050

FUEL ECONOMY: 16/24

THE DRIVE: OK!

Darlene Donloe is a seasoned entertainment and travel journalist whose work has appeared in People, Ebony, Essence, This Stage, LA Stage Times, LA Watts Times, The Compton Herald, Black Meetings and Tourism, Los Angeles Sentinel, EMMY, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Grammy and more. Contact her via: [email protected]