*A little girl has gone viral for her turnup patience.

In a clip posed Saturday on YouTube, little Maddie is shown in her car seat chillaxin’, listening to a clean version of “Uptown Funk.”

She swivels her head ever-so-slightly through the verse, and her tiny fingers suddenly point up during the “girls hit your hallelujah (whoo)” bridge, creating anticipation that a big finish may follow.

And when the beat dropped, the girl did just that. Maddie came all the way through, waving her arms in perfect rhythm. The turnup lasted up until the final note of the song played and the car plunged into silence.

And then she led everyone in a round of applause for her performance.

Watch below:

The video has racked up more than 1.3 million views since it was posted to YouTube on Saturday (May 13).