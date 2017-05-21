*To say Drake had a big night at the Billboard Awards would be an understatement. In fact, his night was so big that he ended up besting Adele for the most award wins with 13.
It was just 2012 when the British singer set the record and took home 12 awards. Drake officially passed Adele when he won the Top Artist category during the Las Vegas event at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night.
“I got my whole family up here,” he said during his acceptance speech. The Canadian star was joined onstage by his father, Dennis Graham, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.
Drake also won in the Top Male Artist and Billboard 200 Album categories.
Meanwhile, folks are still buzzin’ about Cher, who received the Icon award She also performed her dance anthem “Believe” in a glittery number that included pasties and blonde hair with pink tips.
She didn’t stop there. Later in the show, Miss Thing, as Patti would say, changed wigs — this time it was a huge, curly black ‘do — and she sported a black sheer bodysuit and leather jacket for “If I Could Turn Back Time.” For her effort she got a lotta love and earned the most audience participation of the night.
“I wanted to do what I do since I was 4 years old and I’ve been doing it for 53 years,” said Cher, who turned 71 on Saturday. “And I can do a five-minute plank. Just saying.”
She added:
“I think luck has so much to do with my success with a little bit of something thrown in.”
Other big winners of the night included The Chainsmokers, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Twenty One Pilots and Beyoncé, who was not in attendance.
The show featured performances by Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Ed Sheeran and many others.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners below:
Top Artist:
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Top Male Artist:
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist:
Adele
WINNER: Beyonce
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Beyonce
WINNER: Drake
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: Drake
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
WINNER: Drake
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
WINNER: BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Beyonce
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
WINNER: Beyonce
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
WINNER: Beyonce
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
J. Cole
Desiigner
WINNER: Drake
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
WINNER: Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
WINNER: Kenny Chesney
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
WINNER: Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
WINNER: Juan Gabriel
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & the Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
Jekalyn Carr
WINNER: Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyonce, Lemonade
WINNER: Drake, Views
Rihanna, Anti
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
WINNER: Hamilton: An American Musical
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad: The Album
Trolls
Top R&B Album:
WINNER: Beyonce, Lemonade
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Rihanna, Anti
The Weeknd, Starboy
Top Rap Album:
J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only
WINNER: Drake, Views
Kevin Gates, Isla
DJ Khaled, Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest
WINNER: Chris Stapleton, Traveller
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers, Cleopatra
WINNER: Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin, Energia
CNCO, Primera Cita
WINNER: Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2
Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
The Chainsmokers, Bouquet
The Chainsmokers, Collage
Flume, Skin
Kygo, Cloud Nine
WINNER: Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough
Top Christian Album:
Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing
WINNER: Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be
Joey + Rory, Hymns
Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains
Skillet, Unleashed
Top Gospel Album:
WINNER: Tamela Mann, One Way
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Travis Greene, The Hill
Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live
Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2
Top Hot 100 Song:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Selling Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”
WINNER: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
WINNER: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
WINNER: Desiigner, “Panda”
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Collaboration:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Song:
WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Collaboration:
WINNER: Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Rap Song:
WINNER: Desiigner, “Panda”
Drake, “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top Rap Collaboration:
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
WINNER: Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top Country Song:
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
Little Big Town, “Better Man”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Top Country Collaboration:
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”
WINNER: Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”
Top Rock Song:
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”
X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”
Top Latin Song:
Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”
WINNER: Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”
Top Christian Song:
Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”
WINNER: Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will”
Skillet, “Feel Invincible”
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”
Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”
Top Gospel Song:
Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”
Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”
Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”
WINNER: Travis Greene, “Made A Way”
Hezekiah Walker, “Better”
The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.