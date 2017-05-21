*To say Drake had a big night at the Billboard Awards would be an understatement. In fact, his night was so big that he ended up besting Adele for the most award wins with 13.

It was just 2012 when the British singer set the record and took home 12 awards. Drake officially passed Adele when he won the Top Artist category during the Las Vegas event at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night.

“I got my whole family up here,” he said during his acceptance speech. The Canadian star was joined onstage by his father, Dennis Graham, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Drake also won in the Top Male Artist and Billboard 200 Album categories.

Meanwhile, folks are still buzzin’ about Cher, who received the Icon award She also performed her dance anthem “Believe” in a glittery number that included pasties and blonde hair with pink tips.

She didn’t stop there. Later in the show, Miss Thing, as Patti would say, changed wigs — this time it was a huge, curly black ‘do — and she sported a black sheer bodysuit and leather jacket for “If I Could Turn Back Time.” For her effort she got a lotta love and earned the most audience participation of the night.

“I wanted to do what I do since I was 4 years old and I’ve been doing it for 53 years,” said Cher, who turned 71 on Saturday. “And I can do a five-minute plank. Just saying.”

She added:

“I think luck has so much to do with my success with a little bit of something thrown in.”

Other big winners of the night included The Chainsmokers, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Twenty One Pilots and Beyoncé, who was not in attendance.