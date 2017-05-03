*A woman who reportedly slept with Drake following the rapper’s Jennifer Lopez phase now claims she is pregnant with his child and has text messages to prove it. But Drake is denying the allegations, according to TMZ.

Sophie Brussaux says she is 3 1/2 months pregnant with a baby girl and pins down conception to either January 20 or 21. TMZ posted a photo of Sophie and Drake two taken January 24 at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam.

Brussaux claims to have text messages between her and Drake, which purport to say the following, according to TMZ:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

Reached by TMZ to address the allegations, Drake’s rep said: “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

The rep continued, “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

The rep says he hasn’t seen Brussaux’s alleged text messages to verify its authenticity. The rep also said that Brussaux had sex with another famous rapper at the same time as Drake, adding the other artist has all but acknowledged it’s his kid.

Brussaux has hired two New York City-based lawyers to get the paternity/child support ball rolling, TMZ reports.