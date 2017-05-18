*Adult Swim’s annual upfront party is known for surprising its under-25 ad-buying crowd with a surprise performance – and this year was no different.

Drake shocked the annual late-night concert on Wednesday, “which is held at New York City’s Terminal 5 each year, and is always a top attraction for the young up-past-midnight crowd that isn’t necessarily invited to the other events throughout the week, such as agency and network parties,” notes Variety.

Drake brought along Playboi Carti and Migos for the surprise gig.

“This is a real night. This ain’t no corporate sh-t,” Drizzy told to the crowd about halfway through his hourlong set. “I don’t know what all those other companies are doing tonight at their upfronts, but I know what Adult Swim is doing.”

Drake now takes his place among Adult Swim’s upfronts surprise performers, alongside last year’s headliner Nicki Minaj, Jay Z, Kanye West and Outkast. Last year, Miley Cyrus performed while smoking a joint with the audience.

Watch video from Drake’s surprise performance below:

DRAKE hits stage at #AdultSwim #Upfronts party at 11:15 — way earlier than Minaj last year pic.twitter.com/TzOfbvMHVC — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) May 18, 2017