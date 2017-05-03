*OVO Sound, the Toronto-based label launched by Drake with longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib and manager Oliver El-Khatib, announced Wednesday that it has expanded its label deal with Warner Bros. Records.

Shebib has produced tracks on all of Drake’s releases, while El-Khatib helped formulate the rapper’s multi-million dollar deal with Apple, which includes a TV commercial, the short action film (starring Drake) “Please Forgive Me,” sponsorship of Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour, and Drake’s OVO Sound radio show on Apple Music.

Terms of the extended Warner Bros. deal were not disclosed. The label’s artists include PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan, dvsn, and Roy Woods.

PARTYNEXTDOOR recently released his album “PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 (P3),” including the single “Come and See Me” (Feat. Drake), which scored a Grammy nomination for best R&B song.

Majid Jordan’s first song from their upcoming album, “Phases,” was released on April 28. dvsn is scheduled to release highly anticipated new music in May. Woods is finishing up his debut album, due out later this year.