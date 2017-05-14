*Teenagers, you’ve gotta love ’em right? Think back, remember all of the crazy stuff we used to do as we tried to find our identity? Or just plain get attention?

I put a gray streak in my hair, wore clothing from different cultures (my favorite being Indian), put a ring in my nose and two in one earlobe. Now, go figure — all of these things are the norm.

But this teen has got us all beat. She chose to show up to prom not in a badass dress; not wearing some outlandish hairpiece; not even on the arm of the hottest guy in school (like I did!). She showed up solo…IN A COFFIN…and you can only guess what her mode of transportation was right?

I’ll give you a sec.

You got it, a hearse.

Watch the video at EURThisNthat.